TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest.

It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired.

On Wednesday, the restaurant announced it would be giving all of their employees a small vacation. The grilled cheese and craft beer eatery will be closed from Sat., Aug. 13 through Sat. Aug. 20. They promised to be back on Aug. 23. “slinging grilled cheese and serving great drinks,” according to the post.

The comment section was overwhelmingly supportive with more than a few suggestions to enjoy your well deserved time off.