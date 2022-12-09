TOPEKA (KSNT) – The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center will retire effective December 31, 2022.

Larry Gawronski announced his retirement Friday just after noon.

“A veteran employee of VenuWorks, Larry has provided a passion for our industry, our events, and our patrons throughout his career,” said Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks. “I want to publicly thank Larry for his loyalty to VenuWorks and I wish him well as he closes this chapter and begins the next.”

Gawronski has been at the Topeka Performing Arts Center for seven years.

“The Board of Trustees for the Topeka Performing Arts Center would like to extend a heartfelt ovation to Larry for his great achievements for TPAC during his tenure. His tireless love of the arts has touched thousands of patrons and artists of all ages through this venue, and his legacy is appreciated and will be remembered,” said Jeff Parker, Chair of the TPAC Board of Trustees.