TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Emmy-nominated comedian and SNL alum Tracy Morgan is coming to northeast Kansas, according to a release Tuesday.

Morgan, known for his roles on “SNL”, “30 Rock” and most recently, “The Last OG”, is coming to Prairie Band Casino & Resort with his No Disrespect Comedy Tour Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Morgan has had standup specials for Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central, according to Prairie Band.

Tickets are on sale and prices will be $65 to $75. Those are available by clicking here.

On June 7, 2014, the actor-comedian was in a limo crash that killed fellow comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair and left Morgan in a coma.