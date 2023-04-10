MAYETTA (KSNT) – American Hard Rock Band ‘Warrant’ is set to perform live in Mayetta later this year.

The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will serve as the venue for Warrant’s upcoming performance in Kansas on Thursday, June 8. The show starts at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for people age 18 or over.

Nine of Warrant’s songs have appeared on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Heaven” reaching the No. 2 spot in 1989. Other top hits for Warrant include “Cherry Pie,” “I Saw Red,” “Sometimes She Cries,” “Down Boys,” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” and “Blind Faith.”

To get your ticket for the performance, click here.