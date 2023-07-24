TOPEKA (KSNT) – The musical ensemble “Mannheim Steamroller” is set to stop by the Capital City during its 2023 Christmas Tour.

The Stormont Vail Events Center said in a press release Monday, July 24 that Mannheim Steamroller will be in Topeka for a live performance at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Ticket prices and more information on the event can be found by clicking here.

Mannheim Steamroller is hailed as the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry by the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year’s tour is set to start on Nov. 14 and run through Dec. 30.

Two other tour stops are planned for Kansas, according to the musical ensemble’s website. They include a stop in Dodge City at the United Wireless Arena and in Park City at the Hartman Arena.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums with more than 31.5 million in the Christmas genre, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year’s performance will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums alongside multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will be directing and co-producing tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

To learn more about the musical group, click here. To see what a previous performance by Mannheim Steamroller at the Stormont Vail Events Center was like, click here.