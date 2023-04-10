TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year’s Country Stampede is on track to bring another group of talented country music artists to the capital city this summer.

For three days every summer, one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest brings together some of the biggest names in country music to perform live at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, according to the event’s website. The Country Stampede runs from July 13-15 and will feature more than 20 different country music stars and bands.

Artists and bands coming to Topeka this year include:

The Country Stampede regularly attracts large crowds and numerous vendors every year. Last year’s headliners included Jerrof Niemann, Parmalee, Craig Morgan, LOCASH, Walker Hayes, Jake Owen, Big & Rich ft. Cowboy Troy and Kid Rock. To see what the Country Stampede is like or to re-watch some of last year’s performances, see the stories below:

Tickets start at $149 for a three-day pass with options for super fans, reserved seating and the VIP club available at additional cost. Children between the ages of six and 12 will have special ticket options while those under the age of five get in for free. For more ticket information, click here. For camping options, click here. The Country Stampede is located at 7530 Southwest Topeka Blvd.