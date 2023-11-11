LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Four improv comedy legends will be making their way to Lawrence’s Lied Center of Kansas for a live show in May next year.

Northeast Kansans can start buying tickets for Whose Live Anyway featuring Jeff B. Davis, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops now. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on May 3, 2024 inside the main auditorium at the Lied Center of Kansas. Ticket information can be found by clicking here.

Guests are asked to prepare to laugh until they cry at this special comedy performance. From one-liners and hilarious games to plenty of gags and on-the-spot songs, there’s plenty of entertainment promised at this show, according to the Lied Center.

Many might already be familiar with Stiles and Proops for their past performances together on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Stiles has also appeared in “The Drew Carey Show” and “Two and a Half Men.” You might recognize Proops for his voice as he has helped bring life to characters in “Star Wars: Episode 1” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Davis has appeared in the cartoon series “Harmonquest” and starred in “Drew Carey’s Green Screen Show” and “Improv-a-Ganza,” according to the Lied Center. Murray has had more than 250 sitcom appearances and has appeared in “Mad Men” and “Shameless.”

Tickets for the show range from $55 to $65. For more information, you can contact the Lied Center at 785-864-3469 or lied@ku.edu.

