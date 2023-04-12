KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun announces changes after security kicked out more than 100 teenagers Saturday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said as many as 150 teenagers began fighting at the park Saturday evening.

Deputies and Kansas City police officers working security at the amusement park worked with Worlds of Fun security to break up the crowd.

A teenage girl refused to leave Worlds of Fun and instead allegedly punched a deputy in the face. He suffered superficial injuries. The teenager was arrested and released to her parents.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says none of the teenagers involved in the fight were accompanied by an adult.

In response to the fight, Worlds of Fun says it will implement a chaperone policy beginning Saturday, April 15.

For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. Worlds of Fun Statement

The new policy means anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 years old to be allowed in the park after 4 p.m.

The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Worlds of Fun Chaperone Policy

Worlds of Fun also says that each chaperone is responsible for the behavior for the teenagers and children they bring to the park. Parents and guardians may be held legally liable for all acts of the children under their care, according to Worlds of Fun.