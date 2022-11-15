TOPEKA (KSNT) – The best bull riders in the country will be in Topeka on New Year’s Eve.

Stormont Vail Events Center announced today that the 3rd Annual PRCA New Year’s Eves Xtreme Bulls will be in Landon Arena, starting at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices will start at $26, according to the event center. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, Nov. 18.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.