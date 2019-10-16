FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, April 11, Disney is unveiling details of its long-awaited streaming service Disney Plus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Calling all Disney fans! You can get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

This is in anticipation of the release of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+. Reviews.org is aiming to hire a Disney fanatic who is eager to test out the platform.

You have to be 18 years old or older and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Reviews.org jokingly added another requirement being as swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.

If you’re chosen, you’ll win $1,000 along with a free one-year subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed movie-watching kit.

You can find more information about the contest and the application here. Applications are open through Nov. 7. Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12. for $6.99 per month.