TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center says it will host country star Zach Williams during his 2024 tour with an exclusive offer on tickets open this November.

Zach Williams is currently on his “A Hundred Highways” tour, according to the Stormont Vail Event Center’s website. He will be in the Capital City for a live performance at 7 p.m. on May 8, 2024. Fans planning to attend are encouraged to use the code “INSIDER” when purchasing standard tickets to receive a 20% discount. This offer is valid from Nov. 2-16.

Williams is accompanied by fellow country artist Riley Clemmons when he arrives in Topeka. The pair plan to showcase their talent with renditions of some of their most popular music.

Clemmons is recognized as a rising star in the music industry, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center. She is known for bringing a captivating stage presence to her shows with hits like “Keep on Hoping” and “Fighting for Me.”

Williams is known for hits like “Rescue Story” and “Chain Breaker” which placed on Billboard’s Hot 200. He is a creator of Christian music and delivers electrifying live performances, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center.

