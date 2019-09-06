Equifax setting deadline to claim hack compensation money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Equifax has set a deadline for its customers to claim money offered to them after a massive data breach.

Equifax offered its customers up to $125 each following a data breach that exposed the social security numbers of millions of customers.

The company reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after they exposed the information of around 147 million people. Over 1.1 million Kansans were among them. Some $425 million will go to directly help those affected by the breach.

The customers who were affected by the hack were given the option to claim $125 or receive free credit monitoring.

Those that opted for the cash option were notified recently that they have until October 15 to verify or amend their claim, or compensation will be denied.

In an email sent to a customer who opted for the cash option on Friday, Equifax said the following:

You must either verify or amend your claim by October 15, 2019. If you do not, your claim for alternative compensation will be denied. To verify your claim for alternative compensation, you must provide the name of your credit monitoring service that you had in place when you filed your claim, or, You can amend your claim to request free credit monitoring instead of alternative compensation.

To verify or amend a claim, you can visit the official Settlement Website here.

The company noted that customers can also verify or amend their claim by sending a letter stating either the name of the credit monitoring service they had in place when they filed their claim or that they wish to amend their claim to select credit monitoring instead. They ask that customers include their full name, claim number from the top of this email, and zip code to the address below:

In re Equifax Data Breach Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91318

Seattle, WA 98111-9418