ESU basketball inks three

Head coach Craig Doty has announced the signing of three high school players to attend Emporia State and play basketball for the Hornets.



“It is exciting anytime you are able to add talented, high-character, high school student-athletes to your program during the early signing period,” said Doty. “We were able to do just that with the signing of Keyon, Gage and Tyreek.”



Gage McGuire is a 6-6 guard/forward from Coldwater, Mich. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game for Coldwater HS as a junior. He is a two time AP Class A All-State selection for the Cardinals and was the Interstate 8 Conference MVP last season.



Doty on McGuire:

Since we first saw Gage this summer we fell in love with his game and targeted him as a top recruit. Gage has good size for a wing and can really score it. He comes from an outstanding family, is a high academic student, and fits the mold of a successful Emporia State student-athlete.”



Keyon Thomas is a 5-10 point guard from Bonner Springs, Kan. He averaged 22 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals per game for Bonner Springs HS as a junior. He is a two-time All-State selection, earning first-team honors from Sports in Kansas and second-team honors from the Topeka Capital Journal as a junior after picking up honorable mention awards as a sophomore. He was the Kaw Valley League Player of the Year last season for the Braves.



Doty on Thomas:

“Keyon is a dynamic, pass-first point guard who is a leader, a winner, and a really good basketball player. He knows how to run a team, how to build genuine relationships, and how to be successful. Keyon will help us advance the culture and the level of our program for many years to come.



Tyreek Robinson is a 6-6 forward from Kissimmee, Fla. He averaged 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks per game as a junior at Gateway HS as a junior.



Doty on Robinson:

“Tyreek is an incredible kid who I have known for four years. He can defend guards and posts which will make our defense dynamic. He plays in the biggest class in Florida and goes against top level competition each night. Tyreek is a big time athlete and a high academic student.”



The Hornets opened the season with an 83-74 win over #20 Southwest Minnesota and are 1-1 heading into Saturday’s game at Newman.



Hornet Signees

Name Ht. Hometown/Previous School

Gage McGuire 6-6 Coldwater, Mich./Coldwater HS

Keyon Thomas 5-10 Bonner Springs, Kan./Bonner Springs HS

Tyreek Robinson 6-6 Kissimmee, Fla./Gateway HS



