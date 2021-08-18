ESU kicks off start of school year with live music

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University is kicking off six straight weeks of events with live music from Lucas Parker Band and Travis Marvin on Aug. 27, on Kellogg Circle, ESU’s front campus.

The event is free and open to the public, begins at 7 p.m. with a D.J. and music followed by Lucas Parker Band at 8 p.m. and Marvin at 9 p.m

“We are excited to kick off the fall 2021 semester with a live concert to remind Emporia State students how much fun they can have living on and near campus,” said Lydia Barnhart, ESU director of admissions. “Other Friday Nights will showcase great events already happening in Emporia, like First Friday Art Walk, Halfway to Everywhere music festival and No Coast Film Festival.”

Based in Lawrence, the Lucas Parker Band recently finished its Bread & Butter Tour 2021 after playing shows in Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas and Kansas. A native of Ottawa, Travis Marvin is an independent country artist.

Other Emporia events include: