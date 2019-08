TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University President Allison Garrett stopped by KSNT News Wednesday morning to preview two brand new festivals coming to Emporia. She also talked about record-breaking donations made to the university.

No Coast Film Festival, showing short films, will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Emporia Granada Theater. The Halfway to Everywhere music festival is free and will showcase 30 bands. That will also be Saturday, Aug. 31 in downtown Emporia.