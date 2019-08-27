Evergy leaders ring opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) in celebration of the recent merger of Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy. Terry Bassham, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Ruelle, Chairman of the Board of Directors, joined by Jim Byrne, NYSE Head of U.S. Listings, ring The Opening Bell®.

NEW YORK CITY (KSNT) – Leaders from the newly merged energy company, Evergy, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning.

KCP&L merged with Westar Energy in June 2018 and renamed the company Evergy. The companies will begin operating under the new name in October but began the rebranding campaign over the summer.

“Last year KCP&L and Westar joined to form a leading Midwest energy company,” Terry Bassham, Evergy president and chief executive officer, said. “As Evergy we are bringing efficiencies to our operations, stabilizing prices and maintaining our close ties with our communities.”

Evergy board members rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the upcoming name change for its operating companies.