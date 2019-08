TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today marks the first Friday in the month of August and that means the First Friday ArtWalk will be in full swing tonight.

The ArtWalk engages different parts of Topeka to show off the numerous art galleries and businesses Topeka has to offer.

While there are many things going on in the NOTO district, you can head downtown to keep the fun going as well.

Most of the First Friday events will wrap up around 8:00 p.m. this evening.