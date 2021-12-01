Ex-Kansas health chief says he was ‘Fauci’d’ out of his job

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Dr. Lee Norman, who led Kansas through the coronavirus pandemic until his abrupt departure last month, says he was “Fauci’d” out by COVID-19 politics.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Nov. 19 that Norman had stepped down after serving as the health department’s top administrator since Kelly took office in January 2019.

But in an interview with Kansas News Service published Tuesday, Norman says he was asked to resign. He cites constant friction between the governor and the Republican-led legislature and compares himself to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert and a frequent target of criticism from the right.