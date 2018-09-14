Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort pleads guilty
WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two federal charges as part of a cooperation deal with prosecutors.
The deal requires him to cooperate "fully and truthfully" with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
The charges against Manafort are related to his Ukrainian consulting work — not Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is the central issue in the special counsel's investigation.
Friday's move gives Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid facing another costly public trial.
Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.
