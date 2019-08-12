Excessive heat and brutal humidity today before a front brings relief

Saturday was mainly sunny and very warm. A complex of storms hit overnight Saturday into Sunday before some afternoon sunshine hit much of the region to wrap up the weekend.

Additional thunderstorms hit some spots of northeast Kansas last night. Some have produced heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail and wind of about 50mph. About a half dozen counties had warnings for straight-line wind potential between 12:30-2:20am.

Once lingering showers and storms move east, it will become very hot and muggy for the start of our work week. The next day or two is all about excessive heat and oppressive humidity. The sky should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Dew points may be in the mid 70s for most. It will certainly feel like full-blown summer as many families make final preparations for the start of school.

Heat Advisory from 1-8pm for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage and Shawnee.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 94-98

Wind: W/SW 10-20

Heat Index: 103-108

We could easily get another overnight storm complex to work through late tonight into Tuesday. Thunderstorms will likely be gone by school bus time, but thunder, heavy rain and strong wind may disturb the sleep of many.

A front sweeps through Tuesday to bring relief. We likely get a two day break from heat and humidity. Expect pleasant late-August conditions late Tuesday through Thursday before high pressure to the south begins to build back into Kansas.



Highs return to the 90s for Friday through the upcoming weekend. Spotty storms may occur in that period as well as upper waves glide near or across. Probabilities are too low right now to make much of a headline. Despite school starting this week, summer conditions likely last until at least mid-September.

It will become an extremely uncomfortable day…

