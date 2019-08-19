Excessive heat and oppressive humidity before midweek storm chances

Steamy and hot for the next two days before any relief

Heat Advisory is in effect from 1pm to 8pm today and noon to 9pm Tuesday for all of northeast Kansas.

The frequency of overnight t’storms is borderline absurd. Storms have been building along the lee side of the Rockies during many summer afternoons, and the upper winds catch the high cloud tops to push them our way. It takes 6-9 hours for those storms to hit northeast Kansas which means it’s flashy, noisy and wet at a time when most are trying to sleep.

Normally the storm track is a lot farther north this time of the year. However, the heat bubble has remained over Texas and the steering currents have been aimed at us. That does reduce the chance of triple-digit heat, but it keeps it occasionally stormy.

Last year, our rain from May through August was 13.45 inches. This year, in that same time period, we’ve already received 27.61 inches and we still have two weeks left in the month.

Today will be very muggy and hot. Wind should be relatively light. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 88-91

Wind: E/SE 10-15

We get very hot toward midweek. Mid 90s are likely, but some communities across the region have a great chance to reach 97-100 tomorrow. Scattered t’storms should be expected Wednesday into Thursday. Once the boundary crosses the region, we should enjoy cooler temperatures for two to three days.

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will start to climb again. It looks dry and summer-like Friday through Sunday with highs of 87-90.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Prepare for excessive heat and oppressive humidity…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com