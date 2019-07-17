Excessive Heat Warning issued for NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to the hot weather expected for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Northeastern Kansas Wednesday.

This warning will be in effect from Wednesday through Saturday, as the heat indexes are expected to be above 100 degrees.

Warning and Watch map from the National Weather Service.

Dark pink is the excessive heat warning.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a long period of excessively hot temperatures will occur, creating a situation where heat illnesses are likely.

Shawnee Co. Emergency Management recommended that residents take precautions to keep them safe during the hot weather.

