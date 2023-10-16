EMPORIA (KSNT) – Exciting updates are in the works for the David Traylor Zoo in Emporia!

Kelli Proehl, an employee of the Zoo, joined the 27 News Morning show to discuss these exciting updates., specifically in regards to the Zoo Education Center.

“The center is going to be beautiful,” Proehl said. “It’s going to have two, large classrooms inside…it does open up to be one large meeting space as well.”

She added that there will also be a larger outdoor classroom.

“There’s a whole master plan and this is just phase one,” Proehl said. “There’s going to be things that come along in the future as well that are better for our education, better for our animals, so it will be good.”

And as far as “good” things coming to the Zoo in the immediate future, Proehl mentioned Boo in the Zoo and Happy Holidaze.

Boo in the Zoo is happening from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia. It’s a free event, and both children and parents are encouraged to dress up and trick or treat around the zoo.

For more information regarding the updates and future events coming up at the zoo, watch the full interview above.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.