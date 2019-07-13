EXCLUSIVE: Parents of slain Washburn football player speak out after charges filed in his murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn football player Dwane Simmons was killed on April 28 and over two months later, charges were filed against his killer.

KSNT’s McKenzi Davis spoke with Simmons’ parents Friday evening, just hours after they heard the news that murder charges had been filed against Francisco Mendez.

Navarro and Yasmine Simmons are grieving the loss of their son, but are comforted that the man responsible for their grief is behind bars.

“He knows that we love him, we know that he’s looking down on us, and he knows that justice has been served,” Navarro said. “We will continue to lift up his legacy.”

“It is the beginning of some type of closure for us, when it comes to just knowing who the person was who is responsible for taking a big part of our life away,” he continued.

On April 28, Topeka Police responded to calls of gunshots and upon arrival, found Dwane Simmons suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His teammate and friend, Corey Ballentine, was transported to Stormont Vail for a gunshot wound, where he recovered from his injuries.