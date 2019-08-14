Expect a pleasant summer day before storm chances increase late week

It became very hot and muggy for the start of our work week, and residents of northeast Kansas suffered through heat index values of 103-108. It was Topeka’s hottest day in 3.5 weeks and also one of the ten hottest days of summer.

Stray thunderstorms hit some northern areas early Tuesday. It was also muggy early, but a north wind brought the humidity levels down in the late afternoon. Pleasant conditions continued overnight.

Today should be sunny to partly cloudy. Dew points should remain in the low 60s with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. That sounds pleasant for mid-August.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 83-86

Wind: N 10-15

Tonight into Thursday we undergo a few changes before high pressure to the south begins to build back into Kansas. Clouds will increase. There will be isolated storms Thursday, then late night and early morning thunderstorms may become more likely and more widespread early Friday.



Highs will approach 90 degrees Friday with low 90s for the upcoming weekend. It will gradually become breezy, if not windy. Mugginess will also make a comeback. Spotty storms may occur in that period as well as upper waves glide near or across.

It will be a great weekend for water play in case kids didn’t get enough before the start of school. Some ice cream and running through the sprinkler can be an inexpensive way to have summer fun in the sun.