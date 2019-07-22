Expect less humid air and more comfortable conditions for several days

It will look similar to last week, but it will feel completely different

Last week’s hot spell was difficult to handle with 98-102 degree temps, dew points of 75-79 and heat index values of 110-114. It felt essentially the same Wednesday through Saturday, and it should have because Topeka ended up with the exact same high temperature of 98 degrees over four consecutive days.

A trough moved south from Canada Saturday, and the associated frontal boundary sagged into our region Sunday and Sunday night for widely scattered showers and storms. Some strong thunderstorms occurred occasionally late Sunday, but by daybreak all precipitation was far to the east and south.

Temperatures were noticeably lower yesterday and the humidity level was also down. Today, the drier air really starts surging into northeast Kansas and it will be a delightful and more pleasant stretch. Wind will remain north/northeasterly for another day or two.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 80-84

Wind: N/NE 12-22

The air will feel so much drier, and we’ll get lots of sunshine as high pressure strengthens. Expect lows in the 58-62 range with highs of 83-87 and dew points of 56-60. We don’t get periods like this in late July very often. It will try to become warmer and humid again by next week. I think the hottest temps we get will be around 91-93 degree for Friday through next weekend with partly cloudy conditions. Rain chances will be essentially non-existent.

We’ll get many extremely comfortable days this week……

