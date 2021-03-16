Expert breaks down Kansas Senate Majority Leader’s recent arrest, what’s to come

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence, driving in the wrong direction on I-70, and leading officers on a short chase, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Hours following his arrest, Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan ruled there was no probable cause that held Suellentrop accountable, releasing him from custody in an incredibly rare ruling.

“I’ve been practicing for a while now and I can tell you with all of my clients, they have never benefited from not having a probable cause finding at this stage,” Criminal Defense Attorney Michelle David said.

Moylan’s reasoning behind the dismissal was a lack of “failure to include pertinent information” in the arrest report.

The Kansas Highway Patrol will submit a more in-depth report on the arrest to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, according to a representative of the agency. They did not give a specific date as to when it will be done.

The report should include statements from each officer on the scene, video from the officer’s body-worn cameras, and dashboard cameras, according to David.

From there, the district attorney’s office will decide whether to file charges.

“It’s all in the DA’s offices’ hands now,” David said.

KSNT News reached out to both Senator Suellentrop and the district attorney’s office multiple times by phone and email and have not received a response as of Tuesday evening.