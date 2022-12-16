TOPEKA (KSNT) – Year-end holiday travel is projected to be one of the busiest on record. With more drivers hitting the roads, and freezing temperatures on the horizon, it’s important to have your vehicle ready to go.

AAA projects that nationwide, over 100 million people will travel by car during the holidays. On top of that, they expect to take over 3,000 roadside assistance calls just here in Kansas. They told 27 News what their advice is for drivers

“Make sure you take your vehicles down and get them serviced properly,” said Scott Martin of AAA Kansas. “Make sure tires are properly inflated and you got enough tread on them. Make sure all your fluids are working and all of your lights.”

Keith Brown of Brown’s Super Service says taking precaution is key to a safe driving experience.

“Make sure that your wipers are good,” said Brown. “Make sure your wipers aren’t frozen to your vehicle. If you have your car outside, small things like that make a big difference.”

AAA also recommends keeping a winter weather kit in your car with things like blankets, jumper cables, food, water, and a portable charger.