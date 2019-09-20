Explorer programs give local students peak into possible careers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two new programs in Topeka are giving teenagers the chance to test out future possible careers.

The Jayhawk Area Council announced on Thursday that they are working with the Topeka Zoo and the KU St. Francis Campus to form a way for teenagers to learn about the zoological and medical fields.

The Exploring program gives teens an inside look at different career fields before they head to college, providing them opportunities to learn about the wide variety of careers available to them.

The Medical Explorer Post Program is open to men and woman between the ages of 15 and 20 who are interested in learning more about healthcare careers.

Students get the chance to explore opportunities in the healthcare field through hands-on activities and monthly meetings with healthcare professionals.

There is an initial membership fee of $25 and an annual fee of $40.

There will be a Medical Explorer Post Roundup on September 23, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The University of Kansas Health System, St. Francis Campus.

To learn more about the medical program, email kimberly.mohan@kutopeka.com.

There is also a Topeka Zoo Explorer Post program as well.

Photo courtesy: Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center

Through this program, students between the ages of 14 and 20 will get the opportunity to learn about careers in the zoo field and related fields involving conservation work, fieldwork, and other environmental sciences.

An open house will be held on September 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

Interested students will receive free admission to the zoo for the open house with a plus one.

To learn more about this program, email susanohse56@yahoo.com or ddinwiddle@topeka.org.