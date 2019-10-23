Eyeing rise in local student vape use, Seaman USD 345 hosting prevention conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School District wants parents and students’ help fighting e-cigarettes use in their schools, as survey data shows a rise in their use.

The school district cited data from Kansas Communities That Care. An annual survey asked students if they have ever tried electronic cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-hookahs. In 2019, 21.67 percent of Shawnee County students responded yes, breaking the previous highest record of 21.57 in 2015.

(Courtesy Graphic/Kansas Communities That Care)

Armed with the data, the Seaman School District partnered with local agencies like the Kansas State Department of Education, staff, parents and students to form a vaping prevention committee.

The committee has invited all the district’s parents and students to a community conversation Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seaman High School. The conference will focus on the dangers of vaping, misconceptions about e-cigarettes and methods to prevent kids from vaping.

Click here to view the meeting plan.