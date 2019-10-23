Eyeing rise in local student vape use, Seaman USD 345 hosting prevention conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Seaman School District wants parents and students’ help fighting e-cigarettes use in their schools, as survey data shows a rise in their use.
The school district cited data from Kansas Communities That Care. An annual survey asked students if they have ever tried electronic cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-hookahs. In 2019, 21.67 percent of Shawnee County students responded yes, breaking the previous highest record of 21.57 in 2015.
Armed with the data, the Seaman School District partnered with local agencies like the Kansas State Department of Education, staff, parents and students to form a vaping prevention committee.
The committee has invited all the district’s parents and students to a community conversation Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seaman High School. The conference will focus on the dangers of vaping, misconceptions about e-cigarettes and methods to prevent kids from vaping.