BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man died after crashing his car in Brown County Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on US-36 at the US-75 Junction. That’s just west of Fairview.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Michael P. McMillan, 70, of Fairview, was driving east on US-36 and left the road for an unknown reason. KHP said McMillan then hit the US-75 bridge pillar.

McMillan died about an hour after the crash.