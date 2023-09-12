KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fall is around the corner, and you know what that means. Not just the leaves changing colors but fall festivals throughout the Kansas City metro.

Here are some the festivals you can look forward to.

Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest

Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest is set to return once again. The event will be held Friday, September 22-Sunday, Sep. 24.

Friday, the event will be from 5-11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. The carnival part of the festival will close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Only the carnival will be open on Sunday.

It will be located in Downtown Lee’s Summit between 2nd and 4th Street and Green and Market Street.

Admission for the festival is free.

Along with the carnival, there’ll also be live entertainment, an arts & crafts fair, a petting zoo, Kids Street and more.

KC Oktoberfest

KC Oktoberfest will take place Friday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct. 7. Friday, the hours will be from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

It will be located at Crown Center.

The festival is presented by the Kansas City Bier Company, and it celebrates German-style bier, food and entertainment.

There will also be games, family-friendly competitions, live entertainment and more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate. You can use the Fast Pass entry lane if you purchase tickets online.

General admission tickets are $12 during the Early Bird sale that runs through Sep. 22. After that, they will be $15 each.

Overland Park Fall Festival

The Overland Park Fall Festival returns Friday, Sep. 29-Saturday, Sep. 30. On Friday, the festival hours will go from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

It will take place in Downtown Overland Park, located at 7935 Santa Fe Drive. There will be a free shuttle bus you can take from Shawnee Mission West High School to Downtown Overland Park.

The bus will run every 15-20 minutes between 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Saturday and will drop passengers off at 80th & Cosner.

Hands-on activities, live entertainment, food, games and vendors will all be things the festival-goers can partake in.

Cornucopia

Cornucopia will be held from Friday, Oct. 13-Sunday, Oct. 15., in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

On Friday, the event will go from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. Admission is free for all ages.

There will be family-friendly fun, an abundance of food, vendors, and more.