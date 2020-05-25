Famed college basketball coach Eddie Sutton dead at 84

Legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton passed away yesterday at the age of 84. Born in Bucklin, Kansas, Sutton would go on to win more than 800 games and was the first coach to take four different schools to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Sutton’s family said in a statement he died of natural causes at home in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, surrounded by his three sons and their families. Wife Patsy died in 2013. Elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3, Sutton was 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach – not counting vacated victories or forfeited games — and made it to 25 NCAA Tournaments.
In a statement released from the program, Kansas head coach Bill Self said, “Coach Sutton was a great coach, a pillar in our profession, but he was a better person than he was a coach.”