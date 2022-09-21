TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka Public Schools is hosting the 12th annual Family Fitness Fun Night tonight.

Fifty vendors are coming out to the Hummer Sports Park to learn more about nutrition, physical fitness, mental health, and much more. There will be activities and games for families and kids to participate in while they learn.

“It gives an opportunity for families to come together,” said Joy Grimes, the Food Services Coordinator. “It is an engagement activity for all of our families because it addresses all different age levels, and it’s the education factor for people to learn some things so what is available that people didn’t realize was out there.”

The event will be at Hummer Sports Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21.