On Nov. 20th, Lexi Ward was driving west on Highway 24 when she veered of the roadway and rolled her car.

Moments after the crash, someone came to Lexi’s aid. They called the police and stayed by her side as she was taking her final breaths. Lexi’s family is still in search of who that person was.

“We would like to be able to meet that person,” said Christal Roberts. “And talk to them and thank them from the bottom of our heart for trying to save our daughter.”

Lexi’s family has organized a fundraiser in her honor.

For information about the fundraiser, click here.