TOPEKA (KSNT) – In January Osage County lost a valued deputy, Terry Hollingsworth. Now Hollingsworth’s daughter, Brandi Shepard, hopes to give back to the community with a GoFundMe campaign.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells reported Hollingsworth died of natural causes Jan. 30 at a local hospital. Kylie Ericson, a spokeswoman for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News Hollingsworth started his career in law enforcement in 1997 when he joined the Lyndon Police Department. Later Hollingsworth served as police chief in Overbrook before joining the Osage County Police Department as a deputy.

The campaign for Hollingsworth will be a not-for-profit campaign dedicated to giving back to the community Hollingsworth served, according to the GoFundMe page organized by Shepard. Donations will go towards a commemoration plaque and the rest of the funds will be donated to the local Parks and Rec.

The family also plans to set up a donation process for local police departments for needed items and to send officers to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, according to the GoFundMe page.

Overbrook City Clerk Jim Koger said the Overbrook City Mayor will likely announce a proclamation to commemorate Aug. 5 as Chief Terry Hollingsworth Day at the next regular City Council meeting April 12.

In honor of Hollingsworth’s love for baseball, Shepard will be hosting a softball tournament at the Overbrook Ball Fields from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 29, according to the GoFundMe page.