TOPEKA (FOX 43) – You might know this man from his hit TV show The Carbonaro Effect, or you might have idolized his famous tricks growing up.

Famous magician and performer Michael Carbonaro is visiting Topeka to perform his ‘Lies on Stage‘ show at TPAC on Nov 19th.

He sat down with the Fox 43 AM Live show to talk about starting his profession, what he has planned for the show, and he even gives us a glimpse of the many tricks he has up his sleeve. Take a look!

You can purchase tickets here.