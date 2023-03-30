TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- The Breadbasket Farmer’s Market is back this year starting this Saturday, April 1st.

Mary Tyler, the marketing manager for the Breadbasket Farmer’s Market. She came on the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak with hosts Dane Kroll and Katie Garceran about what’s to come this season.

The market will be located at the West Ridge Mall at 1901 SW Wanamaker Road in the parking lot just south of the Furniture Mall of Kansas. It starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

