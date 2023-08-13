TOPEKA (KSNT)- A fatal stabbing took place in Southeast Topeka Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to a 911 call of a possible stabbing, around 2:34 p.m., in the 2500 Block of SE Ohio. When police arrived they found an unresponsive victim with life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

This is Topeka’s 20th homicide of 2023 and the first since June 19. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.