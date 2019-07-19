Man arrested in child exploitation case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after a search warrant in southwest Topeka.

According to Topeka Police, officers and the FBI served a search warrant at a home at 2130 SW Fairlawn regarding crimes involving exploitation of children.

30-year-old Antonio Jovon Lawrence was arrested at a separate location in Topeka and booked into jail on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation and aggravated human trafficking.

Police say this is still an active investigation and ask if anyone has more information about this case to call police at 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.