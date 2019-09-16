FCC approves Nexstar Media Group, Tribune Media merger

IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – KSNT’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to merge with Tribune Media on Monday.

The merger will create the largest local television broadcast station ownership group. The newly combined company, after divesting stations, will hold 144 full-power station licenses in 115 markets nationwide.

It was initialized in December 2018 where Nexstar agreed to purchase Tribune for $4.1 billion. The sale is expected to close this week.

Nexstar Property Map combined with Tribune

Nexstar Media Group‘s existing 174 stations reach nearly 39% of all U.S. television households.

For Nexstar to continue compliance with local and national television ownership rules after the merger, the Commission also approved divestiture applications allowing the sales of 21 local television stations to broadcasters TEGNA Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company and Circle City Broadcasting I, Inc.