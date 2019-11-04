FDA approves cheaper medicine for dogs with separation anxiety; local expert gives training techniques

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you have an anxious dog while you’re away, there may be a new solution you should try out.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new generic drug for dogs who are 6 months or older with separation anxiety on Wednesday.

The brand name drug is called Clomicalm. The generic drug is clomipramine hydrochloride.

The American Veterinary Medical Association said separation anxiety is one of the most common problems in dogs.

They also said up to 40% of dogs are diagnosed with it in the country.

Symptoms can be anything from having more accidents in the house, to barking more, or excessive licking.

Margaret Price with Helping Hands Humane Society said if you come home and your dog is soaking wet, they may have been excessively panting while you were away.

Price shared some ways you can help curb your pets anxiety while away.

“You really need to make your coming and goings really simple, if you want to say goodbye to your dog in the morning, do it way before you leave,” Price said. “Don’t do it when you’re leaving. Say your goodbyes 10 to 15 minutes before you leave the house. If you want to cuddle them and say goodbye and I’ll miss you, that’s more for you than your pet.”

Price also suggests trying to exercise your dog before you leave in the morning and greet your pet calmly when you get back home.

She said leaving music or the radio on could help, and leaving something with your scent on it.

The FDA said the new drug approved is meant to be used along with training techniques like Price mentioned.