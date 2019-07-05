FDA warns about Salmonella in pet treats

(CNN) – The CDC and FDA are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

The FDA said Salmonella discovered in pig ear treats can infect people, either from handling the treats or directly from the dog once he’s become ill.

Retailer, Pet Supplies Plus has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores.

Those are the kind it puts in open bins and sells individually.

Pre-packaged, branded pig ears have not been recalled.

So far, 45 people in 13 states have been diagnosed with Salmonella related illnesses.

None of these cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.