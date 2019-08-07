Federal grant pays for all school supplies for Jardine Elementary in Topeka

The cost for school supplies can be a burden for families and teachers but the students at Jardine Elementary are going to have a big treat waiting for them on their desk.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The cost for school supplies can be a burden for families and teachers but the students at Jardine Elementary are going to have a big treat waiting for them on their desk.

Thanks to a federal grant, all 750 students have their school supplies taken care of. When they come to school on Monday for Meet the Teacher, those supplies will already be waiting for them in their classroom.

Cassidy Stauffer has been getting her classroom ready for her 4th-grade classroom and is excited to use her new homemade stage for public speaking and new gadgets.

This year she has a little more to unpack than usual because her students will be fully stocked with school supplies.

“It’s really exciting because now I know that no matter where our students are coming from they are all going to have what they need to learn,” said Stauffer.

Teachers will now be fully stocked on tissues, hand sanitizer, and all the colored pencils they’ll need. In addition to taking the financial burden off students, the $30,000 in supplies will also prevent the teachers from having to spend their own money on their classrooms.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Principal Angela Pomeroy. “This is my 26th year in education either as a classroom teacher or an administrator and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Jardine was also given 147 backpacks for kids that need them.