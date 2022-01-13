Federal program available to help Kansans cover energy costs

(KSNT) – Kansans can now take advantage of up to $1,400 in federal funding to help cover their gas and electric bills.

According to a recent announcement from Evergy, Kansas customers are encouraged to apply for the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Applications are open from now till 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022.

To qualify as a Kansas resident, the combined gross income of all persons living at the address is 150% of the federal poverty level. Benefit levels are also affected by factors such as household income, number of persons living at the address, the type of dwelling and the type of heating fuel.

Furthermore, to be eligible for the program you must prove that you are personally responsible for paying the heating costs incurred at the residence and you must demonstrate a recent history of payments toward purchase of the primary heating energy. This is a one-time per year benefit.