TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a frenzy of public backlash, Governor Laura Kelly rolled back on the production of license plates revealed to the public Nov. 22.

“I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit – I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate,” Kelly said. “I’ve heard you loud and clear. Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, which is why we are adjusting the process so Kansans can provide direct input on our state’s next license plate.”

Kansans made the connection that the new plate bears ‘Mizzou colors’, prompting some to air their grievances over the design. Some Kansans put their design skills to the test to create some perspective plate designs.

The design released on Nov. 22 compared to Zac Greason’s Kansas Reddit mockup.

Zac Greason

Zac Greason shared his designs in a Kansas Reddit thread. The thread quickly amassed over 100 positive reactions with many in favor of the design.

McPherson Police Department

The McPherson Police Department drafted up some designs based on resident feedback. The department shared the designs on Facebook where they were shared over 300 times.

The McPherson Police Department designed this license plate using a sunset photo taken by Steven Breeden.

Art by Martain

A Kansas graphic design business, Art by Martain, made four different license plate designs hoping to capture the spirit of Kansas while meeting law enforcement standards.

