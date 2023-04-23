TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27 News Storm Track forecast indicates a mostly clear sky over northeast Kansas tonight.

That’s great news because there is something to observe just after sunset on Sunday, April 23rd.According to space.com and sky and telescope.org, the crescent moon will pose with Venus in the low western sky for a second night in a row.

This time, a sliver of moon will sit just above an extremely bright Venus. This should be very pretty to the naked eye, but a good pair of binoculars will enhance the view. A telescope would obviously reveal spectacular details.

Start watching to the low west/northwest sky around 8:30 this evening, but don’t wait too long because the pair may drop below the horizon by 11:30 to midnight.