Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fire at the LLC/Johnsonville Sausage Plant on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fire at the LLC/Johnsonville Sausage Plant on Saturday at 1:50 p.m.

The Holton Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

They diverted traffic on 4th Street for a short time. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire and damages to the building are still under investigation.