TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was able to escape a house fire on the city’s east side early Monday morning.

Shawnee County dispatchers say the fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of SE Golden. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within a half an hour but remained on the scene as of 6 a.m. One person inside the home was able to get out safely.

There is no cause or damage estimate. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.