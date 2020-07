TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A homeowner was able to get out safely after seeing smoke in her Oakland house Friday morning.

The homeowner says after seeing the smoke at her home at 510 NE Emmett shortly after 8:30 a.m., she called 911. She tried to save her pets but could not rescue them in time. Emergency medical personnel were on the scene to monitor firefighters for heat exhaustion.

The state fire marshal is helping investigate the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.